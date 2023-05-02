‘Swatting’ incidents create scares at FIU, City College

Police outside FIU on May 2, 2023.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating swatting incidents that occurred Tuesday morning at both Florida International University’s main campus in west Miami-Dade and City College in Hollywood.

Local 10 News was told that an active shooter was reported on the Modesto A. Maidique Campus off Southwest Eighth Street, but a spokeswoman for the university confirmed a short time later that the “all clear” had been given by police.

A call regarding a shooting was also reported at City College, located at 6565 Taft Street in Hollywood.

Police outside City College in Hollywood on May 2, 2023. (WPLG)

Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said the incident appears to be a swatting call and no one was injured on campus.

A “swatting call” is the practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to create a large police presence at a specific location.