‘Swatting’ incidents create scares at FIU, City College

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating swatting incidents that occurred Tuesday morning at both Florida International University’s main campus in west Miami-Dade and City College in Hollywood.
Local 10 News was told that an active shooter was reported on the Modesto A. Maidique Campus off Southwest Eighth Street, but a spokeswoman for the university confirmed a short time later that the “all clear” had been given by police.
A call regarding a shooting was also reported at City College, located at 6565 Taft Street in Hollywood.
Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said the incident appears to be a swatting call and no one was injured on campus.
A “swatting call” is the practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to create a large police presence at a specific location.