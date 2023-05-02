76º

Teen arrested for role in Miami-Dade illegal street racing

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Mugshot for 18-year-old Bryam Castillo-Talavera/ (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in relation to illegal street racing.

Police said Bryam Castillo-Talavera was taken into custody on charges of making a written threat to kill or do bodily injury and facilitating drag racing.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators determined it was Castillo-Talavera who created a group chat on an unnamed social media platform “designed to coordinate illegal street racing.”

Police said in the chat, which had been named ‘Hehenono,’ Castillo-Talavera told members to throw fireworks at any police officer who tried to confront them.

Several investigative units of the department worked together to identify and locate Castillo-Talavera.

