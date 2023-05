Investigation ongoing after baby nearly drowns at Sunrise home.

SUNRISE, Fla. – A 1-year-old is fighting for his life after nearly drowning at his home in Sunrise.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the home off of Sunset Strip and 104th Avenue.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the child going into the water.

Neighbors told Local 10 News the child was conscious when he was taken to Broward Health Coral Springs.

The child remains in critical condition.