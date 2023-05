MIAMI – A controversial member of the Miami Police Department has been reinstated eight months after being let go.

Veteran Capt. Javier Ortiz was fired last September for violating the department’s overtime policy.

He was fired by Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Over the course of his career, Morales had had many complaints filed against him.

Ortiz reached an agreement with the city of Miami and the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, and is now back on the force.