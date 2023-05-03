Miami man accused of armed robberies at 2 Little Havana restaurants

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a man Tuesday after they accused him of committing two armed robberies at two restaurants in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood in March and April.

According to an arrest report, Kenny Josue Fiallos, 30 of Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, is facing two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

In the first incident, Miami police said they responded to an armed robbery around 11 a.m. on March 16 at Alta’s Cafe, located at 835 NW 37th Ave.

An employee told police that she was standing behind the counter of the restaurant when her daughter yelled “mom” after Fiallos approached her and said, “give me everything you have” in Spanish while holding a black handgun,” according to the arrest report.

The employee grabbed around $1,500 in cash when Fiallos said to the victim, “Do it for your daughter, I know there’s more,” the report stated.

According to police, Fiallos was wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, gray gloves and a mask covering his face when he walked into the restaurant and picked up a table knife where two patrons were sitting.

Detectives said the entire incident was caught on camera and were able to identify Fiallos’ getaway vehicle as a white Jeep Cherokee with a black rectangular sticker on the bottom portion of the driver side windshield.

Police said they were able to track the vehicle from the restaurant to a home near the 1000 block of Northwest 56th Street.

According to investigators, the white Jeep Cherokee was registered to the boyfriend of Fiallos.

In the second incident, police said they responded to a call of an armed robbery around 2:30 p.m. on April 9 in the parking lot of Los Paisanos Restaurant, located at 824 W. Flagler St.

According to authorities, a man told police that he parked his vehicle and was still sitting inside with another woman when Fiallos ran up to the driver’s door and ordered him to get out while pointing a gun at him.

After exiting the vehicle, police said Fiallos searched the man’s pockets and took approximately $2,000 in cash.

Police said a second suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie and a mask over his face when he approached the passenger aside of the vehicle where the woman was sitting.

According to the report, the second suspect also pointed a gun at the woman’s face and ordered her to take off her jewelry.

Authorities said that the second suspect also took the victim’s purse and iPhone before fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Durango.

According to police, after reviewing surveillance video from the restaurant, they were able to determine that the white Dodge Durango had a center hood scoop, fog lights, dark tinted windows and a missing passenger side skirt.

After conducting additional surveillance on the Dodge Durango, detectives said that Fiallos was identified as the boyfriend of the vehicle’s registered owner.

According to investigators, police obtained a phone number and cell site warrant from the boyfriend which revealed that Fiallos was in the area of the crime at time the robbery occurred.

Police said Fiallos was seen entering the white Dodge Durango and was later taken into custody.

Detectives said after conducting a search on one of the vehicles, they found a gun inside a small black bag along with masks and gloves underneath the front passenger seat.

Fiallos was transported to Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit where he invoked his right to remain silent.