New store named in honor of Parkland victim helps foster kids get clothes, toys

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A new store opened in Coconut Creek Wednesday to help foster children pick out their own clothes and toys.

Called “Luke’s Closet,” it’s based at SOS Children’s Village at 3681 NW 59th Place. Its namesake is Luke Hoyer, one of 17 victims killed during the Parkland school shooting.

Luke’s mom, Gena, works at SOS Children’s Village.

Gena Hoyer and her husband, Tom, came up with the idea to open up the space and named it after their son.

They held a grand opening Wednesday.

“The closet opened to help our kids from when they are taken from home,” Gena Hoyer said. “They usually have nothing, so Luke’s Closet provides them the clothes and toys or whatever they need when they get in the village to make them feel supported and loved and welcome to their temporary home.”

Also in attendance Wednesday were Tony and Jennifer Montalto, the parents of Parkland murder victim Gina Montalto.

Luke and Gina were together when they were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Both of their mothers said they have always felt some comfort knowing they were with each other during that tragic day. Gena added that Jennifer Montalto’s brother, grandfather and nephew are named Luke.

Those wishing to help can call SOS Children’s Village at 954-420-5030.