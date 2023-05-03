Police seek info after 17-year-old shot dead in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information on the homicide of a 17-year-old boy in the southwestern part of the county in late April, authorities said Wednesday.

According to police, Tony Montrell Alford Jr. was shot dead just after 12:30 p.m. on April 23 near the intersection of Southwest 204th Street and 122nd Avenue in the South Miami Heights area.

Detective Angel Rodriguez, a department spokesperson, said in addition to a suspect, detectives need to identify and locate a witness who spoke with a uniformed officer at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call Miami-Dade detectives at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Authorities offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.