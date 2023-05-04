Britons camp out along procession route ahead of King Charles III’s coronation

For most Londoners, this week is an opportunity to celebrate their British pride, as military jets fly over the city on Saturday — streaming red, white, and blue smoke.

LONDON – Dozens of Britons had started to camp out on Thursday to save their spots along the route of the upcoming historic royal processions — still two nights away.

For most Londoners, this week is an opportunity to celebrate their British pride. Military jets will be flying over the city on Saturday to stream red, white, and blue smoke.

The world’s eyes will turn to the six-horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach’s 1.3-mile journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and the historic return of a 260-year-old Gold State Coach.

Two Royal fans sit along the King's Coronation route at The Mall in London, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will conduct the ancient ritual. King Charles III will accept The St. Edwards Crown. Camilla will be crowned as queen consort.

The ceremony will be more inclusive than when his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned nearly seven decades ago, but it will have a much shorter guest list.

About 2,800 guests, instead of 8,000, will witness the ceremony in person — including First Lady Jill Biden; Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Kiko; and Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

FILE - Coronation plates and mugs are displayed for sale in a gift shop in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Members of the military march near Buckingham Palace in central London during a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

(Buckingham Palace via AP)

FILE - The Gold State Coach is led in a procession as it leaves Westminster Abbey in central London, early Wednesday, May 3, 2023 during a rehearsal. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A woman poses next to a life-size cardboard cutout of Britain's King Charles III along the King's Coronation route at The Mall in London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A woman smiles as she looks at a poster with a portrait of King Charles III in Central London, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.