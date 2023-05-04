Child hit by car near elementary school in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A child was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Broward County on Thursday.

It happened at approximately 2 p.m. along the 1800 block of Southwest 62nd Avenue in North Lauderdale, near Broadview Elementary School.

According to authorities, the 9-year-old child was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

There has been no update on the child’s condition, but rescue workers said he was conscious and speaking to firefighters and deputies before being airlifted.

Deputies said the driver remained at the scene.

Authorities did not say whether the driver would be facing any charges.