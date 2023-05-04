80º

Child hit by car near elementary school in North Lauderdale

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: North Lauderdale, Broward County, Education

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A child was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Broward County on Thursday.

It happened at approximately 2 p.m. along the 1800 block of Southwest 62nd Avenue in North Lauderdale, near Broadview Elementary School.

According to authorities, the 9-year-old child was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

There has been no update on the child’s condition, but rescue workers said he was conscious and speaking to firefighters and deputies before being airlifted.

Deputies said the driver remained at the scene.

Authorities did not say whether the driver would be facing any charges.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

