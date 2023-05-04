Demolition begins on Brickell site for what will be tallest building in Florida

The tallest building in the entire state of Florida is coming to Brickell.

MIAMI – The tallest building in the entire state of Florida is coming to Brickell.

Before construction of the new One Brickell City Centre can officially get underway, demolition crews first need to do their work.

The new 1000-foot-tall super tower will be right at the corner of Brickell Avenue and Southeast 7th Street.

It is a collaboration between Swire properties, the same group that created Brickell City Centre, and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’ Related Companies.

“Today you see what people thought were first-class buildings, corporations no longer want them. They want like what we call the ‘double A’ building that really features all of the latest (amenities),” said Ross.

Ross called the building “iconic.”

He also said it will help bring companies to the area that otherwise might not be interested in South Florida.

“They want to be in the best locations, in the best places with the best buildings, and this is what we’re looking to deliver,” he said.

It’s a concept that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said will help keep local talent home and bring plenty of benefits to the area.

“The companies bring high-paying jobs, number one,” he said. “Number two, you have construction jobs throughout the process.”

Construction is slated to begin later this year, once demolition is complete.

As for when it will be finished, officials weren’t able to give a clear answer.