Police seek info after 40-year-old shot dead in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking information on the homicide of a 40-year-old man after he was fatally shot in April, authorities said Thursday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Casey Liening, officers received multiple calls of a shooting in the early morning hours of April 8, near the 700 block of Northwest 22nd Road.

Police said upon arrival, Jermaine Montique, of Tallahassee, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, officers attempted life-saving measures until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced Montique dead.

Broward County Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Jennifer Saint Jean at 954-828-5570, Detective Thomas Taylor at 954-828-6673 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.