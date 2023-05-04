Police work to apprehend barricaded man inside Kendall apartment unit

KENDALL, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are working to detain a man who they said has barricaded himself inside an apartment unit in Kendall.

According to authorities, units responded to the building at 15450 SW 75th Circle Lane around 12:40 a.m. Thursday in reference to a domestic-related incident.

Police said the man has since barricaded himself inside the apartment and negotiators are working to get him to come out.

No one else is inside the apartment unit and no injuries have been reported, authorities said.

