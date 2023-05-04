WATCH: Golden Beach officers smash windows to save unresponsive woman locked inside Benz

Golden Beach police officers broke through the windows of a Mercedes-Benz SUV to free an unresponsive woman locked inside Thursday.

The rescue happened after the unresponsive woman’s SUV stopped in the middle of Ocean Boulevard, the town’s main thoroughfare, at around 1:30 p.m.

The woman who took the video shared it with Local 10 News and spoke with reporter Rosh Lowe. She did not want to give out her name.

“It was very dramatic, scary,” she said.

She said initial attempts to save the woman didn’t work.

“Yeah, I mean, my first initial (thought), I was like, oh my God, there’s a child in danger,” she said. “I was like, ‘should I get out?’ and the woman in front of me handed them you know, those pens that cracked the window open.”

That forced officers to use a baton. Time was of the essence.

“Holy s---,” the woman who took that video said she thought as it all went down.

Sources tell Local 10 News that the woman inside the SUV was in stable condition.