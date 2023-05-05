Doral police say school threat circulating on social media is not credible

DORAL, Fla. – Doral police assured the public overnight that a social media threat made against a school in the city has been deemed to be not credible.

Police did not immediately say which school the threat was made against, but said they were aware of the threats that were circulating online and through text messages.

While the threat was determined to be a hoax, authorities say they will still be adding an additional police presence to area schools on Friday.

No other details were immediately released.