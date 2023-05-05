Police: 1 shot during exchange of gunfire between vehicles in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning during a shootout between the occupants of two vehicles, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and 124th Street.

According to police, the victim was dropped off at Jackson North Medical Center, but has since been transferred to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

