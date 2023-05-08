Deputies seek 87-year-old with dementia missing from Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert Monday for a missing 87-year-old man last seen in Dania Beach.

According to BSO, George Doughty was last seen Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Southeast Third Avenue.

Doughty, who suffers from dementia, is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 140 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said he’s driving a silver 2008 Chrysler Sebring with Florida tag BRT7G.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the agency’s non-emergency number, 954-764-4357.