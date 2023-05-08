78º

Detectives ask public for help with finding Broward teenage girl

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Detectives were asking the public for help on Monday with finding a teenage girl who vanished in Broward County.

A family in anguish reported a 15-year-old girl was last seen on Saturday morning in Broward’s city of Hollywood. She was last seen wearing white shorts, a tie-dye T-shirt, and pink Crocs, police said.

At about 11 a.m., Lauren Atkins was west of the Memorial Regional Hospital, near the intersection of North 40 Avenue and Hayes Street

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 and the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

