Man arrested for kidnapping woman, baby in Broward

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A man is facing charges behind bars on Monday morning in Broward County after detectives arrested him for kidnapping a baby and a mother.

Detectives identified the suspect as Juan Bailey, Jr.

It is a domestic violence case. Detectives accused Bailey of kidnapping Suewayne Hylton, and their 9-month-old son Prince Bailey on Sunday in Coconut Creek.

Detectives rescued the baby and his mother in Belle Glade, in Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.