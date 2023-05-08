74º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man arrested for kidnapping woman, baby in Broward

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Coconut Creek, Domestic Violence
A man is behind bars on Monday after detectives arrested him in Coconut Creek for kidnapping a baby and a mother.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A man is facing charges behind bars on Monday morning in Broward County after detectives arrested him for kidnapping a baby and a mother.

Detectives identified the suspect as Juan Bailey, Jr.

It is a domestic violence case. Detectives accused Bailey of kidnapping Suewayne Hylton, and their 9-month-old son Prince Bailey on Sunday in Coconut Creek.

Detectives rescued the baby and his mother in Belle Glade, in Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter