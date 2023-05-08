Parents of Parkland victim pass out book on school shooting to lawmakers in Washington D.C.

Two Parkland parents were in Washington D.C. on Monday to help people understand the pain they felt following the school shooting.

WASHINGTON – Two Parkland parents were in Washington D.C. on Monday to help people understand the pain they felt following the school shooting.

They also want to spread the message that gun violence is a serious problem in tje country.

Manuel and Patricia Oliver walked the halls of the U.S. Capitol, handing out a new book called “Joaquin’s First School Shooting.

It’s a heartbreaking tale of their son, Jaoquin Oliver’s, last day at school.

He was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

As his parents have become a strong advocate on gun reform, they want congress to pass new gun reform legislation.

They are hoping reading Joaquin’s story inspires lawmakers to take action.