WATCH: Body camera video of shooting scare at a Flanigan’s restaurant

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Police body camera video has been released after a shooting scare at a Flanigan’s restaurant.

Officers responded to the restaurant in Surfside last month after reports of shots being fired.

They searched the restaurant, and said they found a bullet hole and bullet shell in the men’s bathroom.

The officers then reviewed surveillance video and said they saw a man leave the bathroom with a young boy who had his hands over his ears.

They said the man went back to his table, finished his food, and left the restaurant.

Officers said they were able to track down Brian Giraldez, 34, who said his gun went off while he was lowering his pants to use the restroom.

No one was hurt.

Giraldez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.