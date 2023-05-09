FBI: Man allegedly installed hidden camera in public bathroom on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

FBI says man allegedly installed a hidden camera in a public bathroom on a cruise ship

The FBI says a man allegedly installed a hidden camera in a public bathroom on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

According to the criminal complaint, Jeremy Froias boarded the Harmony of the Seas from Miami in late April for a 7 day cruise that had stops in Saint Maarten, San Juan, and the Bahamas.

When the cruise ship was sailing in international waters, he allegedly installed a camera in a bathroom in the ship’s top deck.

Several days later, another passenger noticed it and reported it.

Hours of footage was found on the camera, including videos of more than 150 people, with at least 40 appearing to be minors.

According to the complaint, Froias allegedly admitted to hiding the camera in the bathroom.

Froias was charged with video voyeurism and attempting possession of child exploitation material.

At a hearing on Monday, Froias was released on a $25,000 bond.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines released a statement about the incident:

“We are aware of an incident that occurred on board Harmony of the Seas’ April 29 cruise. The matter was immediately reported to local and federal law enforcement and the guest involved was removed from the ship by authorities for further investigation. As this is an active case, we are unable to share any more details at this time.”