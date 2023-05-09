New Park & Ride station connects Miramar to Miami’s downtown, Brickell

A new Park & Ride station in Broward has an express connection to a bus that travels from Miramar to Miami's downtown and Brickell areas.

A new $7.3 million Park & Ride public transportation station is connecting Broward County with Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties.

The Park & Ride station in Miramar supports the popular Interstate 95 Express Service to downtown Miami and Miami’s Brickell.

With two bus bays and six shelters for passengers, the station opened on Monday along the eastern side of Hiatus Road between Pembroke Road and Miramar Boulevard.

Count and city officials reported the facility — which has room for 442 cars, 28 oversized vehicles, and 18 buses — was built in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Aside from fixed-route buses, the facility also includes 911 cell towers, on-site security, breeze and express community shuttles, and paratransit services.

For more information about the new public transportation services, call 954-357-8400.