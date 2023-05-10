Police find body floating in Lauderhill canal

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after they said they were alerted to a possible body found floating face down in a canal near an apartment complex in the city Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the Cypress Grove Apartments, located at 1850 NW 42nd Terrace, just after 2 p.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and were directed by maintenance personnel to the canal,” the spokesperson said. “Officers observed what is believed to be the upper shoulder area and the back of a head floating in the middle of the canal.”

Police said a Broward Sheriff’s Office dive team will assist officers in recovering the body.

Officials said they planned to release more information as their investigation continued.