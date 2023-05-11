1 injured after school bus crash in Pinecrest, authorities say

PINECREST, Fla – Police are investigating after a school bus crash left one person injured in Pinecrest Thursday morning.

Authorities said a school bus was sent careening into a utility pole just before 8 a.m. on Southwest 88th Street, about a block east of US 1 in the Grapeland Heights neighborhood.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told Local 10 News that one adult was being treated in the crash.

Authorities have not said if anyone was transported to the hospital after the incident.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where Florida Power and Light Company workers were directing traffic as traffic signals in the area were impacted.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.