Man faces 32 charges after woman escapes to report nightmare in Miami-Dade’s West End

Lismay Corrales was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – A woman recently suffered hours of anguish in an apartment in Miami-Dade County’s West End neighborhood after her 26-year-old live-in boyfriend grabbed a gun, pointed it at her head, and threatened to shoot her, according to a police report.

Lismay Corrales had already squeezed her neck, slapped her in the face, kicked her legs, taken away her phone, and prevented her from leaving the apartment by keeping the key of the main door’s deadbolt, according to the police report.

The next morning, Corrales hit her again and pulled her hair — and when he fell asleep, she was able to find her phone to contact her sister who then made sure a police officer helped her to escape through the apartment’s balcony, according to police.

Officers later found Corrales, whose criminal history includes arrests over cocaine and marijuana, had a firearm magazine with 24 live rounds, according to police.

On Thursday morning, corrections officers were holding Corrales at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond, jail records show. He was facing 32 charges on four open cases and was waiting for an arraignment hearing to be held on May 25, court records show.

Corrales doesn’t have a public Florida Department of Corrections file as a convicted felon, yet his criminal record was enough for prosecutors to file a new case with 24 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In two other pending cases, also stemming from the May 1-2 domestic violence attack, Corrales was facing charges of false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

One of the four open cases is two years old. Prosecutors filed it about a week after his 24th birthday. It was for charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure, third-degree grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief of $1,000 or more.

Miami-Dade police officers had already arrested him when he was 23 years old, and prosecutors filed a case for tampering with physical evidence, resisting an officer without violence, and driving without a valid license. The court convicted him with credit for time served, and the case closed in 2021, records show.

Police officers had also arrested him when he was 20 years old for discharging an arm in public, and for possession of a weapon by a felon, but prosecutors later dropped the charges, records show. The case closed in 2018, and he received a discharge certificate from the court a day later.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Carmen Cabarga is presiding over Corrales’s four pending cases.