Official: 11 children hospitalized after ‘neglect’ found in North Lauderdale foster home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nearly a dozen children were taken to two Broward hospitals after a medical call led officials to discover “neglect” in a North Lauderdale home Thursday, according to a city official.

North Lauderdale City Manager Michael Sargis said that the city’s fire department responded to a home in the 1500 block of Southwest 66th Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a sick child.

That child was taken to Coral Springs Medical Center, he said. But, in the course of the investigation, officials located 10 other children in the home, all of whom were taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

City officials later confirmed that the residence is a foster home.

Sargis described the case as being related to “neglect,” but directed further inquiries to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

He did not have information on the children’s ages or their gender.

