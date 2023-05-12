Hospital releases nearly a dozen minors amid child neglect investigation in Broward, deputies say

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies started to work on a child neglect case at a home in North Lauderdale on Thursday after they found 11 children living there.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Doctors released a group of nearly a dozen minors who were in the hospital for checkups after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated a house where they lived, according to a deputy’s update on Friday morning.

The law enforcement investigation at the house in North Lauderdale, was ongoing on Friday, according to the BSO deputy, who was familiar with the case.

On Thursday afternoon, North Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to the house at 1531 SW 66 Ave., after a report about “a sick child” who they took to the Coral Springs Medical Center, according to Michael Sargins, a spokesman for the city of North Lauderdale.

Fire rescue personnel took the other 10 minors who were at the house to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as a precaution, according to Sargins’s report adding that the investigation was related to suspicions of “neglect.”

The deputies involved are with the BSO’s Special Victims Unit and with Child Protective Investigation Services, which shares information with the Department of Children and Families.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Wilson Louis, and Luis Castro contributed to this report.