Unsolved mystery: Detectives work to identify human body floating in Homestead canal

Police officers placed an orange cone and crime scene tape near to where a human body was floating in a canal on Friday in Homestead.

Detectives were gathering information in an effort to identify a person who turned up dead on Friday in deep south Miami-Dade County.

Their investigation started after a human body was floating in a canal that flows from west to east along a thin rural area in Miami-Dade’s city of Homestead.

Police officers from the Homestead and the Miami-Dade police departments responded to the canal near Southwest 147 Avenue and Northeast Fifth Street.

Detectives were waiting for the Miami-Dade medical examiner to determine the cause of death, and they were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.