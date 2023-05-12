Florida woman arrested after attempting to stab deputy with Fix-a-Flat tool during arrest, deputies say

A Flagler County woman was arrested Thursday after attempting to stab a deputy multiple times with a Fix-a-Flat tool during her arrest, deputies said in a news release Friday.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Flagler County woman was arrested Thursday after attempting to stab a deputy multiple times with a Fix-a-Flat tool during her arrest, authorities said in a news release Friday.

According to jail records, Bree Ann Gadoury, 41, is facing charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing with the intent to elude law enforcement, resisting an officer with violence and two counts of criminal mischief.

41-year-old Bree Ann Gadoury. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a call of a woman riding a bicycle against traffic on East State Road 100, almost causing several collisions.

Authorities said while en route to the area, dispatchers also received multiple calls that Gadoury had begun to vandalize vehicles by “keying” several vehicles on the roadway as she rode her bicycle by them.

Deputies said after attempting a traffic stop on Gadoury, she then fled into a grassy field near East State Road 100.

After attempting to take her into custody, authorities said Gadoury tried multiple times to use a sharp fix-a-flat tool in an attempt to stab a deputy in the leg.

Local 10 News obtained body cam footage from FCSO’s Real Time Crime Center where Gadoury was seen resisting arrest and trying to climb onto the patrol car while being detained.

Authorities said Gadoury was placed under arrest after deputies utilized a Taser to gain compliance. They also said no deputies were hurt during the incident.

“We are very fortunate that a deputy was not seriously hurt during this encounter by a violent offender who was trying to stab our deputies,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in a press release. “Another great job by our Real Time Crime Center using our technology to provide real-time updates to responding deputies. I promise you this, attacking a deputy sheriff who is just doing their job will get you in jail every time and will not be tolerated. Thankfully, deputies were able to use their Taser to stop her attack.”

According to jail records, in addition to her pending charges, Gadoury’s arrest history includes battery domestic violence with bodily harm and disorderly Intoxication.

