80º

LIVE

Local News

Friday morning crash in Miami-Dade involves scooter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Brownsville
An early Friday morning crash involves a scooter in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An early Friday morning crash involved a scooter that was crushed in northwestern Miami-Dade County.

It was still dark when police officers and investigators responded to the crash in Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood. Fire rescue personnel also responded along Northwest 24 Avenue, between 58 and 57 streets.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has yet to release information on the crash. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email