Friday morning crash in Miami-Dade involves scooter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An early Friday morning crash involved a scooter that was crushed in northwestern Miami-Dade County.

It was still dark when police officers and investigators responded to the crash in Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood. Fire rescue personnel also responded along Northwest 24 Avenue, between 58 and 57 streets.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has yet to release information on the crash. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.