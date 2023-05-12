Miami’s Morningside neighborhood has plans to mitigate flooding

Miami's Morningside neighborhood is exploring a resiliency improvement park plan that it hopes could be a model for other flood prone parks like it.

MIAMI, Fla. – Morningside, one of Miami’s most historic neighborhoods, is celebrating 100 years this year. But as climate change continues to force municipalities on how to live with water, a new city resiliency plan for Morningside Park aims to ensure it is here another 100 years.

Homes here were built in the 1920s, but now the neighborhood is facing a 2020s modern-era issue. When there is heavy rain, its park routinely floods.

Flooding in Morningside Park. (WPLG)

Sabina Covo, Miami commissioner said: “Not only during king tides, flooding at Morningside Park has been a problem for a long time and as we know because of climate change it is getting worse.”

The city of Miami is moving forward with a multi-million dollar plan to mitigate against the impact of rising seas in the neighborhood.

On Thursday, commissioners approved a resolution to apply for more than $4 million in grant funding, which Covo’s office says will be matched by the city.

See the resolution (WPLG)

“What was approved . . . by the commission was a process to get funding to actually create a living shoreline that would protect the park from flooding. It is moving to the future. What they are presenting here it is a model that could be used for other parks that look like Morningside Park,” said Covo.

It calls for drainage improvements, elevation of a bay walk by two feet, plus a seawall sent back from the living shoreline keep the existing mangroves.

When you hear “seawall,” you might envision a more traditional setup right against the coastline, but Covo says what makes the project unique is that the sea wall will be set inland.

“The novelty of this plan is that it has a seawall inland because of the elevation residents and visitors will still be able to enjoy the access of the water,” said Covo.

This is Phase 1 of a larger plan. The city manager is now authorized to submit an application for grant funding.

Morningside shoreline improvements (WPLG)

Rendering of pathway along water. (WPLG)

Rendering of the raised Baywalk. (WPLG)

Project site area (WPLG)