Thieves targeting specific car tires, rims in Plantation, owners say

Honda Civic owners in Plantation are convinced their cars are being targeted and it's costing them plenty of money.

PLANTATION, Fla. – The crooks are in and out in a matter of minutes and then when residents of one Plantation apartment complex come out to get into their cars, they find them up on bricks and left without wheels.

They believe the crooks are targeting a specific make and model of a car, Honda Civics.

Nichelle Gordon is a victim of the thieves. “People work hard for their stuff. I put money into my car. I love my car,” she said in tears.

Residents of the Spectra at Plantation apartment complex are overwhelmed with an unexpected expense, a major inconvenience, and a violation of their security, as they learn crooks are literally leaving them without wheels.

“My neighbor knocked on my door and told me that my car was on bricks,” said Gordon.

She walked out of her apartment to find her red Honda Civic with all four of its wheels stolen. The thieves could be seen on her car dash camera just before 4 a.m. Both of them had their faces covered and one was carrying a tire jack.

From one angle of the video, you can see the Honda being raised and then lowered just as the crooks take off with pricey rims and tires.

Gordon said the rims cost about $600 each and with the tires total about $3,200.

But Gordon learned that this is not the first time this has happened in her community or to others nearby.

Nichelle’s neighbor, Jolisa, also fell victim to the crooks in March. She, too, has a Honda Civic that was left on bricks. To replace the stolen parts, it cost her more than $5,000.

Jolisa has a message for the brazen thieves.

“Just be a good citizen. If you want something, do it the old-fashioned way; earn it the way we have. You are affecting people’s lives and the way that they live.”

Local 10 News has reached out to Plantation police to find out if they have seen a rise in this type of crime in this community. We are waiting to hear back. As for the apartment complex, they said they do not have security but are trying to obtain video to provide to police with hopes they can get a better look at the crooks.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.