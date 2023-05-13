Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A lucky man became the newest millionaire in Florida after playing a lottery scratch-off game this week, Florida Lottery officials announced Friday.

Ray Chavez, 58, of Zephyrhills, claimed his $1 million prize this week after playing the “$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR” scratch-off game.

According to Lottery officials, Chavez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

He purchased the scratch-off ticket from a Publix store in Wesley Chapel.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 scratch-off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, the scratch-off tickets are filled with more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”