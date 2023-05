POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A fire prompted the evacuation of a two-story apartment building early Monday morning in northeastern Broward County.

Firefighters responded to the Royal Atlantic Apartments shortly before 2:45 a.m., near the intersection of Northwest Seven Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, in Pompano Beach.

Peter Lawton said the fire started in his apartment and quickly spread. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel were investigating the cause of the fire.

