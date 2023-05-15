Key Largo boater sees apparent piece of trash in water, turns out to be cocaine

A marine researcher on the water spotted a brick of cocaine floating off Key Largo Monday morning.

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A marine researcher on the water spotted a brick of cocaine floating off Key Largo Monday morning.

Monroe County deputies and agents with the U.S. Border Patrol responded to a marine research complex to recover the 3-pound brick, found off the Atlantic side of the key

The researcher reportedly thought it was a piece of trash before bringing it aboard their boat.

Authorities are investigating to see whether it’s connected to multiple large bundles found bobbing in the water off the coast of Islamorada in early May.

They recovered 41 pounds of cocaine then. Both that batch and Monday’s find all had distinctive “2024″ markings on the wrapper.

In total, all of the drugs had a street value of more than $700,000.

“We just continue to encourage the community members, recreational boaters, whoever’s out on the water, if you find something washed up on the beach — see something, say something,” Border Patrol spokesperson Adam Hoffner said.

Officials with the Border Patrol encourage residents to report suspicious activity by calling 877-772-8146.