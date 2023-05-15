Pembroke Pines woman arrested after French bulldog found dead, tied up with no food, water

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines woman was arrested in a case of animal abuse.

Police said Sheena Vandyke, 40, left her French bulldog tied up outside, without food, water or shade, and the dog died while struggling to free itself.

Over the weekend officers received an anonymous phone call about a dead dog laying in the grass in the backyard of a home located along the 9900 block of Northwest 20th Street.

Once officers arrived, they found the dog lying on its right side, deceased.

Officers caught up to the homeowners, Sheena and Eric Vandyke.

Sheena Vandyke told police that she had cleaning people at her house and, according to an arrest form, she “placed the dog outside on a leash tethered to a spike so that the company can do what they needed to do.”

She told officers, “that she left food and water outside in the backyard with the dog.”

She was the last person to see the dog alive.

Officers on scene found food scattered on the grass, an empty, turned over water bowl and no shade for the dog.

The arrest form goes on to say, “The dog was left in direct heat and sunlight for hours with no freedom to move about. The dog was attached by a leash from his collar to a stake in the ground. The stake appeared to have been moved due to the dog possibly struggling to free itself.”

Officers arrested Vandyke on a felony animal cruelty charge and she was given a $5,000 bond.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital for further examination and a doctor there found all sorts of injuries from bruises and trauma on the neck area to blood in the dog’s mouth and right eye.