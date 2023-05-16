‘Arrest me, I’ll go to jail’: Police say Plantation man, 71, was at fault in bloody duck dispute

Police say a Plantation man left bloodied and bruised after being punched in the face in a dispute over duck removal was actually the one at fault.

They said Art Cosgrove, 71, instigated the brawl by threatening the duck trappers, who were trying to remove the waterfowl from public property, much to Cosgrove’s chagrin. They said he also tried to take the ducks out of the trailer.

The duck trappers declined to press charges, however. Cosgrove said he’s not done fighting.

“I think I’m going to take it to the next level,” he said. “Arrest me. I’ll go to jail if they go too.”

Cosgrove’s wife, Debbie Brickman, said she told him “I wish you would have knocked him out. If you’re going to jail, do it for something good.”

Cosgrove and his wife still maintain that he was the victim.

“We are going to prosecute. We have to. What happened to him is no good,” Brickman said.

“We have a couple lawyers talking to us,” Cosgrove added.

Cosgrove said he plans to take his case to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

In the meantime, Brickman said: “Plantation PD needs to step up and do the right thing.”