Bold criminal walks into Kendall pet store and steals French bulldog puppy

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Kendall, Miami-Dade County
Man seen on surveillance video stealing a French bulldog puppy from a Kendall Petland. (Petland)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A brazen thief was caught on camera stealing a puppy from a Miami-Dade pet store.

It happened on Monday evening at the Petland store in Kendall located at 8236 Mills Drive.

The crook was dressed in all-black, similar to the uniform worn by the employees.

He is seen on video entering the kennel area and grabbing French bulldog from its crate.

The man then walked right out the front door, carrying the puppy to his car and taking off.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call the police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

