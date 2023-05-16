FHP: Tractor-trailer involved in rollover crash on Palmetto Expressway ramp in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A tractor-trailer involved in a rollover crash on Tuesday morning shut down traffic on the Palmetto Expressway ramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on the entrance ramp to the Palmetto Expressway northbound from the Dolphin Expressway westbound.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, the tractor-trailer overturned after failing to negotiate the curve properly, causing it to lose control and collide with the guardrail.

Camacho said that only minor injuries were reported and the entrance ramp of the Palmetto Expressway was temporarily shut down.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where the tractor-trailer was seen flipped over with a container overturned on the grassy embankment area.

Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were at the scene trying to clear the area.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.