Brightline tickets to Orlando now on sale

MIAMI – South Florida, the time has come. Brightline is now selling tickets for its Orlando route.

Tickets between South Florida, including the Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach stations to Orlando are on sale for trips between Sept. 1, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024.

The high-speed rail company revealed its finished Orlando station at Orlando International Airport last month.

Brightline unveiled its new station on Thursday at the Orlando International Airport. (Brightline)

Airport officials said the new service provides an opportunity for the more than 50 million visitors they get ever year to now use Orlando’s airport as a gateway to Miami.

In preparation for the route, Brightline put its high-speed trains through rigorous drills in Orange County earlier this year.

The trains reached their maximum speed of 130 miles per hour. That is a fraction faster than they will go with passengers onboard later this year.

One-way tickets for Smart service start at $79 and Premium seating pricing begins at $149. Children’s tickets are $39.

To purchase tickets, click on this link.