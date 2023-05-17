Driver swerves to avoid hitting cat, hits Broward house instead, fire rescue reports

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A driver in Pompano Beach said he swerved to avoid hitting a cat late Wednesday morning, but wound up crashing his SUV into a house instead, according to fire rescue personnel.

The crash happened just before noon in the 2700 block of Northwest First Court.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the man drove through the yard, through a fence and into the house.

No one was injured, a fire rescue spokesperson said.

A city building inspector was scheduled to head to the scene in order to determine whether the home is structurally safe.