Teacher to appear in court over accusations he sexually harassed boy

Mohammed Hamza Ahmed is facing charges in Miami-Dade County with crimes detectives said he committed against a student at the public school where he worked as a teacher.

MIAMI – A 28-year-old man who detectives accused of sexually harassing a 13-year-old boy at a school where he worked as a teacher is set to appear in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday morning.

Mohammed Ahmed is scheduled to stand before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Richard Hersh during his arraignment hearing at 9 a.m., at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building.

Ahmed met the victim while working as his teacher at Country Club Middle School, at 18305 NW 75 Place, north of Miami Lakes, according to the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department.

Court records show police officers arrested Ahmed on April 17 on three charges: Offenses against students by authority figures, tampering with a witness, and child abuse. He was released on April 21 on a $22,500 bond.

Prosecutors plan to only charge Ahmed for offenses against students by authority figures, a second-degree felony, so the judge reduced his bond to $7,500 on Tuesday, court records show.

Attorney Jude Faccidomo, a former assistant public defender based in Coconut Grove, is representing Ahmed, records show.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

