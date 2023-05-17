Police: Man injured during Fort Lauderdale shooting

A man was injured during a shooting early Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Police officers and fire rescue personnel responded at about 12:15 a.m., to the area of East Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast Fifth Terrace.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the man’s life was not in danger, but he required treatment at the nearby Broward Health Medical Center.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location