Superstar students in Broward score big bucks for college

Steve Owen , Assistant News Director

Four students from Broward County were chosen as National Merit Scholarship winners (Courtesy: Broward Schools)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Four students from Broward County just got a bigger piggy bank to pay for college.

They were picked as National Merit Scholarship winners.

Samantha Carozzi from Cooper City High School, Kaitlyn Drew from Pompano Beach High School, Sahana Thayagabalu from Cypress Bay High School and Jason Vadnos from Plantation High School each won $2,500.

The fabulous four were chosen out of more than 15,000 finalists.

The judges looked for students, “who have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.”

