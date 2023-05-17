Video shows Margate man striking employee with vehicle after not paying bill at Denny’s

A Margate man was arrested Monday after dining and dashing at a Denny’s restaurant and then striking a victim with his vehicle as he tried to leave the scene, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Keith Richard Habberfield, 18, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and petit theft.

18-year-old Keith Habberfield (WPLG)

Margate police said a restaurant employee told them Habberfield and another unidentified suspect were dining around 2 a.m. when the two received a bill of $47.84 and walked passed all points of sale without attempting to pay.

According to the report, after refusing to pay, Habberfield entered the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Avenger which was backed into a parking spot, directly in front of the restaurant’s front entrance.

Police said the Denny’s employee followed Habberfield outside and stood in front of his vehicle in an attempt to get him to pay his bill.

Habberfield then sped off, intentionally striking the victim and causing him to land on top of the vehicle’s hood, according to the report.

Local 10 News obtained cellphone video of Habberfield driving with the victim on the hood, weaving back and forth in an attempt to get the victim off the vehicle, police said.

The police report said the victim then fell off the hood and landed on the pavement, causing severe abrasions to the right kneecap and right elbow.

Authorities said Habberfield fled the scene prior to their arrival and was later located and detained at his home near the 3200 block of Northwest 51st Terrace.

According to detectives, police conducted a show-up where the victim identified Habberfield as the suspect who struck him.

He was later transported to Broward County’s Main Jail for processing.

Habberfield appeared in bond court Wednesday where he posted a $10,000 bond for his charges and was ordered to stay away from all Denny’s restaurants.

Local 10 News reached out to Denny’s to find out what their employees should do in a situation like this but have not yet heard back.

Police are still searching for the second suspect involved in the incident.