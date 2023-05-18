Police: Woman lures man to Homestead bedroom in robbery, but he fights back

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Twenty-five-year-old Halli Conley called up a man and asked him to come over to a house in Homestead, police said. When he walked into the bedroom, they said he was in for a surprise: two men were also there — and they were there to rob him.

According to an arrest report, a stroke of luck may have saved his life and gave him a chance to fight back.

One of the suspects, 36-year-old Isaia Perez, appeared in Miami-Dade bond court on Thursday.

According to the Homestead police report, the incident happened last Friday, when Conley called the victim over to the home in the 600 block of Northwest Ninth Court.

Police said the man arrived just before 9:30 p.m. and after walking in the bedroom, noticed that a man, later identified as Perez, was sitting on a chair. Conley then left and then came back with a second man, later identified as 35-year-old Rafael Ciprian.

Ciprian had a gun, police said. He then pointed it at the victim and told him “I’m going to kill you” and demanded his property, according to police.

The victim complied, giving Ciprian $400 and his Android phone, police said.

Ciprian, already a convicted felon, then pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, the report states. But the gun jammed.

Police said that gave the victim the opportunity to pull out his own gun. The report states that Perez came up to the man “in an aggressive manner,” leading the victim to shoot Perez in the arm.

Then, a larger fight broke out, police said. The report states that Ciprian began to pistol-whip the victim and Perez and Conley soon joined in, punching him while Ciprian continued the pistol-whipping.

Police said the victim then shot Ciprian in the foot and pleaded with him to let him go.

“You’re going to die,” Ciprian replied, according to the report. Conley then stabbed him with an “unknown object,” police said.

The man told police he “fought for his life and was able to get away.”

The trio, all of whom have addresses in southwest Miami-Dade, faced numerous charges, including armed robbery, attempted murder and false imprisonment.

They were being held in the Miami-Dade corrections system without bond, according to jail records.