Blowtorch-wielding bike bandits caught on camera hitting Brickell condo

MIAMI – A group of thieves targeted some expensive bikes at a condominium building in the heart of Miami’s Brickell neighborhood — and it was all caught on camera.

According to Miami police, the crime happened May 5 at the Nine at Mary Brickell Village condo building, located at 999 SW First Ave.

About seven suspects entered the condo’s secure storage area, using a blowtorch and a saw to open locks and remove the bikes from the racks.

Despite the area being locked, the thieves managed to gain access.

But how do you get away with the loot? It’s not like you can just ride off into the sunset.

Turns out, the thieves were seen taking the bikes down the stairs.

The bikes just kept on coming, enough for the Tour de France — and this tour de force was well-planned. Police said they made off with eight in total.

Investigators are hoping that there’s enough good footage to bring the crooks to a screeching halt.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.