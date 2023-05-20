82º

Miami rapper Trina raises awareness on gun violence after relatives killed in separate shootings

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Miami rapper Trina hosted an event Saturday to help raise awareness about the effects of gun violence.

MIAMI – Miami rapper Trina hosted an event Saturday to help raise awareness about the effects of gun violence.

The rapper hosted the “Welcome to Sugarland” event in honor of her 17-year-old niece Toni Chester, also known as “Baby Suga,” who died after a shooting ten months ago in Liberty City.

Police officers responded to the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 13th Avenue and found Chester dead at the scene. Two others were also injured in the shooting, authorities said.

Trina’s brother, Wilbrent Bain Jr.,19, was also killed in a separate shooting in 2013.

Local 10 News was at the event where Trina shared why the event is special to her.

“I plan to celebrate each and every year for the community to unite and have fun.

Trina’s Welcome to Sugarland event was held near the crime scene from 1 to 6 p.m., along Northwest 15th Avenue, which Miami police officers closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., from Northwest 63rd to Northwest 65th Street.

The rapper spoke with Local 10 News on how she hopes to host the event every year to help raise more awareness and so people can have a good time.

“To get the kids to understand that guns is not the way,” Trina told Local 10 News. “Guns will definitely take your life and I’m numb by it, so I’m going to advocate as much as I can.”

Authorities were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



