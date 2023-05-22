Correctional Health Services employee accused of planning to smuggle drugs, other contraband into Miami-Dade jail

A Correctional Health Services has been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after they discovered that she was planning to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the Metro-West Detention Facility.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Correctional Health Services employee has been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after they discovered that she was planning to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the Metro-West Detention Facility, authorities said.

According to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department, CHS is the medical provider for the county’s inmate population, and their staff are employed by Jackson Health Systems.

The employee in question, Junell Raquel Bess, 39, was arrested Saturday night after arriving to the facility.

According to Corrections spokesperson Juan Diasgranados, Bess had tried to smuggle in a “substantial amount of contraband” into the Metro-West Detention Facility, including marijuana, vaping devices and other controlled substances.

“The ability for us to police ourselves and hold one another accountable is paramount in assuring the safety of our staff, our community, and the inmate population,” said Director James Reyes. “We will continue to exhaust all of the necessary resources and leverage our partnerships with other Miami-Dade County public safety stakeholders in order to assure we are operating safe and secure jails.”

Diasgranados added that smuggling illicit substances into the county’s jails could ultimately lead to medical emergencies and have “extremely dangerous consequences.”

Bess faces the following charges:

· Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana

· Possession of Controlled Substance/Oxycodone

· Intro/Contraband into Correction Facility/Marijuana

· Intro/Contraband into Correction Facility/Oxycodone

· Intro/Contraband into Correction Facility/Vapor-generate e-device

· Conspiracy to Intro/Contraband into Correction Facility – Marijuana

· Conspiracy to Intro/Contraband into Correction Facility – Oxycodone

“The actions of this CHS employee do not reflect the hundreds of hard-working men and women at the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department and Correctional Health Services,” Diasgranados said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.”