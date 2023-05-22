Double murder trial for South Florida rapper YNW Melly could begin next month

(Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Double murder trial for famed South Florida rapper YNW Melly is expected to begin in June

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The double murder trial for famed South Florida rapper YNW Melly is expected to begin in June.

YNW Melly, whose real is name is Jamell Demons, is accused of shooting and killing Anthony “YNW Sackchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. in Oct. 2018.

Both victims were also rappers, and Demons’ lawyer said Williams and Thomas were Demons’ best friends.

Jury selection is underway.

It has paused for now, but will resume on June 5.

Demons’ mother Jamie King was hopeful the trial was going to begin that day.

She posted on Instagram last month, “Trial will begin June 5, 2023 no more delays #mellyfree2023″.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if Demons is convicted.

Demons’ biggest hit on YouTube is the song “Murder on My Mind.”